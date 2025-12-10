DAILYMAIL CENSORS INFORMATION PROVING EARTH IS NOT BALL SHAPE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DailyMail blocks information about a BlueOrigin's onboard video, where both ground horizon and horizon seen from 120 km altitude are identical. They are identically curved, the horizon when the rocket stands on ground and the one seen from peak altitude of 120 km. A software fix to remove the lens induced curvature shows a line-straight horizon both on ground level and space, proving Earth cannot be ball shaped.