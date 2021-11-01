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URGENT NEWS WE ALL MUST KNOW BY DR. DAVID E. MARTIN
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1131 views • November 01, 2021
Dr. David E. Martin: http://www.davidmartin.world
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://VaccineChoiceCanada.com
Dr. David E. Martin Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/?s=Dr.+David+E.+Martin
Dr. David Martin Just Ended Covid, Fauci, DOJ And Politicians by Stew Peters Show (52:19)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCV5ZkFF8k4e
Stew Peters Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/?s=Stew+Peters
There Is No Variant... Not Novel... No Pandemic. Dr. David Martin With Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (1:22:47)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ik7FKf9nmWYX
Dr. David E. Martin Interview On London Real With Brian Rose (1:06:17))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z8m9tFPgj5Qp
"This Is A Bioweapons Program Designed To Kill Us" Dr. David Martin (1:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u1eJWbgj1ouW
The COVID-19 Jab Is Not A Vaccine, It's A Pathogen Creator by Dr. Dave Martin (6:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORpBbBzlfWVW
The '90%+' Mythical Pfizer / Moderna Unicorns by David E. Martin World (35:50)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tna94LvF5zht
The Fauci Covid-19 Dossier by David Martin World (39:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tpjhtmChu3TK
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier
This Document Is Prepared For Humanity
by Dr. David E. Martin
https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/2021/06/28/the-fauci-covid-19-dossier-by-dr-david-e-martin
How Did We Get Here? by Dr. David E. Martin (1:32:35)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3MdS2IViUc4
Dr. David Martin Exposes The False Foundation Of Eugenics: “You Don’t Have DNA” (8:12)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O45OxeXDtGCL
How The CDC Manipulated The Coronavirus by Dr. David Martin (2:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1NgoCUCpwJpP
Hidden In Plain Sight, COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Legally Not Vaccines by Dr. David E. Martin (31:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KQeFP25cdtvj
American R.Evolution (1:51:45)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOQmP0F0X0A
Not Changing Minds - Using Them! by Dr. David E. Martin (30:15)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z3lrcM48GrHe
You'll Never Find What You're Not Looking For by Dr. David E. Martin (34:17)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0rqLWFzyx9AS
Now You See Me, Now You Don't by Dr. David E. Martin (47:34)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KvE2g8RLK4Fd
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://VaccineChoiceCanada.com
Dr. David E. Martin Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/?s=Dr.+David+E.+Martin
Dr. David Martin Just Ended Covid, Fauci, DOJ And Politicians by Stew Peters Show (52:19)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WCV5ZkFF8k4e
Stew Peters Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/?s=Stew+Peters
There Is No Variant... Not Novel... No Pandemic. Dr. David Martin With Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (1:22:47)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ik7FKf9nmWYX
Dr. David E. Martin Interview On London Real With Brian Rose (1:06:17))
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z8m9tFPgj5Qp
"This Is A Bioweapons Program Designed To Kill Us" Dr. David Martin (1:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u1eJWbgj1ouW
The COVID-19 Jab Is Not A Vaccine, It's A Pathogen Creator by Dr. Dave Martin (6:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORpBbBzlfWVW
The '90%+' Mythical Pfizer / Moderna Unicorns by David E. Martin World (35:50)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tna94LvF5zht
The Fauci Covid-19 Dossier by David Martin World (39:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tpjhtmChu3TK
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier
This Document Is Prepared For Humanity
by Dr. David E. Martin
https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/2021/06/28/the-fauci-covid-19-dossier-by-dr-david-e-martin
How Did We Get Here? by Dr. David E. Martin (1:32:35)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3MdS2IViUc4
Dr. David Martin Exposes The False Foundation Of Eugenics: “You Don’t Have DNA” (8:12)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O45OxeXDtGCL
How The CDC Manipulated The Coronavirus by Dr. David Martin (2:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1NgoCUCpwJpP
Hidden In Plain Sight, COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Legally Not Vaccines by Dr. David E. Martin (31:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KQeFP25cdtvj
American R.Evolution (1:51:45)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOQmP0F0X0A
Not Changing Minds - Using Them! by Dr. David E. Martin (30:15)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z3lrcM48GrHe
You'll Never Find What You're Not Looking For by Dr. David E. Martin (34:17)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0rqLWFzyx9AS
Now You See Me, Now You Don't by Dr. David E. Martin (47:34)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KvE2g8RLK4Fd
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