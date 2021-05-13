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WEDNESDAY 12, 2021 - 6PM
EP 2445-6PM As Israel Is Attacked...Rep Rashida Tlaib Claims “We Need To Stop Enabling” Israel
Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib can’t keep her mouth shut and is the worst person to speak out about what’s going on in Israel. She has a clear agenda to damage Israel and supports the Palestinian agenda to destroy Israel. How else could she explain her assertion that the US needs to “stop enabling” Israel when Israel is the one being attacked?
During her appearance on MSNBC’s ‘Ayman Mohyeldin Reports’ with Ayman Mohyeldin, Tlaib conveniently left out that the US gives both Palestine and Israel money. The fact is we are “enabling” both Palestine and Israel. Would Tlaib have Israel stop defending itself from Hamas terrorists? https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17629
SPECIAL GUEST: Rodney Lee is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people. https://soontrending.buzz/ https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.
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