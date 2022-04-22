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Cannabis' 2030 Outlook Includes Bankruptcies
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41 views • April 22, 2022
The likelihood for several new cannabis markets to legalize by 2030 will drive combined U.S. legal sales past $72 billion in that year, according to New Frontier Data’s latest analysis of state legalization efforts.
Last year, the U.S. legal cannabis market was worth an estimated $26.5 billion, and this year it is expected to top annual sales of $32 billion.
And yet, Canadian cannabis producer Eve & Co receives creditor protection, while Cannabis producer CannTrust just emerged from creditor protection.
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/k7Vw56L5ff8
Last year, the U.S. legal cannabis market was worth an estimated $26.5 billion, and this year it is expected to top annual sales of $32 billion.
And yet, Canadian cannabis producer Eve & Co receives creditor protection, while Cannabis producer CannTrust just emerged from creditor protection.
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/k7Vw56L5ff8
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