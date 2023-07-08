Recycled Herringbone Hardwood Floor

In this video, I show and explain the process to install a recycled hardwood floor in the herringbone pattern, which is one of the most daunting pattern to craft, no matter the medium used...I master many crafts and dabble in everything... More to come... thanks for watching!

Monero and Epic cash are great things. I am a poor man who barely has time for this, but i am called to teach... any gift from god through any of you would be a blessing... if you heard me, Thank you!

