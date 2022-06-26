BREAKING LEAKED AUDIO: SC Democrat Senate Candidate Calls For "Secret Sleepers" to Infiltrate GOP

South Carolina Democrat State Rep & U.S. Senate Candidate Krystle Matthews Uses Racially Charged Language While Encouraging Illicit Campaign Tactics and ‘Sleepers…To Run as Republicans’

• Project Veritas Action has published audio of U.S. Senate candidate and current State Rep., Krystle Matthews (D-South Carolina), speaking to an inmate on a recorded line. On that call, Matthews used racially-charged language and encouraged dirty campaign tricks including democrats running as republicans for local office.



• Matthews: “We need some secret sleepers. Like you need, we need them to run as the other side, even though they for our side. We need people to run as Republicans in these local elections. This is the only way you’re going to change the dynamics in South Carolina.”

• Matthews: “I still got to struggle to raise money for my campaign? Where the f*** is my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money! Give me that dope boy money!”

• Matthews: “S***, where the f**king dope? Where the duffle bag boys? Get you- find me somebody from your family that don’t even know you donating to my campaign and put that s*** under they names.”

• Matthews: “Honestly, these ain’t the same type of black people that I grew up around. I don’t recognize these black people. So, I black because I don’t understand the type of black that they are. Now, can I talk intelligently? Can I- I could be. Listen, I can move in all kind of circles, but I’m a n**** at heart. I love black people. I feel safest around my people. “

• Matthews: “We need some folks that can wear all black at night and take they f****** yard signs down when they- when they sleeping.”

[CHARLESTON – June 26, 2022] Project Veritas Action has published a recording of U.S. Senate candidate, Krystle Matthews, talking about her desire to break multiple laws while using profanities and racially-charged language.

Krystle Matthews (D-South Carolina) is heard on the audio discussing strategies like orchestrating democrats to run as republicans for elected office: “We need some secret sleepers.”

“We need them to run as the other side, even though they for our side, we need people to run as Republicans in these local elections. This is the only way you’re going to change the dynamics in South Carolina,” she adds.

She then encourages donations to her campaign from people engaging in illegal activity, including straw donations, which are political contributions made to candidates under another name.

“I still got to struggle to raise money for my campaign, where the f*** is my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money, give me that dope boy money! Where the duffle bag boys? Get you - find me somebody from your family that don’t even know you donating to my campaign and put that s*** under they names.”

In federal elections in the United States, straw donor schemes are illegal under 52 U.S.C. § 30122

Matthews also encouraged other election crimes, such as stealing the signs of opponents. “We need some folks that can wear all black at night and take they f****** yard signs down when they- when they sleeping,” Matthews says.

She also used racially-charged language.

“Honestly, these ain’t the same type of black people that I grew up around. I don’t recognize these black people. So, I black because I don’t understand the type of black that they are. Now, can I talk intelligently? Can I- I could be. Listen, I can move in all kind of circles, but I’m a n**** at heart. I love black people. I feel safest around my people.”

Matthews qualified for the South Carolina Senate runoff after gaining 32.2% of the vote in the Democratic Senate Primary. She is currently a member of the South Carolina State House.

Matthews has not yet responded to a request for comment on this story.

(credit: Project Veritas)

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