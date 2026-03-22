Ep. 1950: White House AI's Age Verification Mandate & Angela Lipps Spent 108 Days in Jail

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I've done a brief rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* White House AI Framework Pushes Age Verification ID Mandate
https://reclaimthenet.org/whit...
* Angela Lipps Spent 108 Days in Jail Because a Facial Recognition Algorithm Was Wrong
https://reclaimthenet.org/woma...
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