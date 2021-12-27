© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man Dynamites His Tesla After Learning He Needs To Pay 23k Dollars For A New Battery
Follow
3
Share
Report
226 views • December 27, 2021
From VIDMAX
The cost of a new Tesla Model S is about $95,000, but the experience of blowing one up is priceless.
Finnish man Tuomas Katainen bought his Tesla in 2013, and it rode like a dream — for about the first 930 miles. “It was an excellent car,” he said. “Then the error codes hit.”
After a month in the shop, mechanics said he’d need the “whole battery cell” replaced, at a price of 20,000 euros, or about $23,900.
The cost of a new Tesla Model S is about $95,000, but the experience of blowing one up is priceless.
Finnish man Tuomas Katainen bought his Tesla in 2013, and it rode like a dream — for about the first 930 miles. “It was an excellent car,” he said. “Then the error codes hit.”
After a month in the shop, mechanics said he’d need the “whole battery cell” replaced, at a price of 20,000 euros, or about $23,900.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.