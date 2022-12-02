Elon's Bedside Table | Just Human breaks down the coms from PatriotCP

Just Human's Cognitive Clips breaks down Elon Musk hidden coms on the recent tweet of his bedside table.

Substack: https://patriotcp.substack.com/p/elons-bedside-table

This is a clip from Just Human #157: Elon’s Table, Special Master Ended by 11th Circuit, Packet Forensics, New DoD IG

https://rumble.com/v1yi49o-just-human-157-elons-table-special-master-ended-by-11th-circuit-packet-fore.html

TRUTH SOCIAL:

https://truthsocial.com/@justhuman



