Elon's Bedside Table | Just Human breaks down the coms from PatriotCP
Published 13 hours ago
Just Human's Cognitive Clips breaks down Elon Musk hidden coms on the recent tweet of his bedside table.

Substack: https://patriotcp.substack.com/p/elons-bedside-table

This is a clip from Just Human #157: Elon’s Table, Special Master Ended by 11th Circuit, Packet Forensics, New DoD IG
https://rumble.com/v1yi49o-just-human-157-elons-table-special-master-ended-by-11th-circuit-packet-fore.html

TRUTH SOCIAL:
https://truthsocial.com/@justhuman


