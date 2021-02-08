Beginner Home Workout With Minimal Equipment | CHEST FOCUS | 20 Minute Circuit

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#fitness #resilience #homeworkout #healthcoaching
This is going to be the first of a series of home workouts for beginners/intermediate levels with bio-mechanics and exercise progressions explained.
Part of resilience is physical fitness - your body's ability to cope and adapt when put under stress. There is no better way to teach your physiology to thrive under pressure than to put it there, VOLUNTARILY.
This routine takes no more than 20 minutes and can be customized for your level of joint health and mobility as well as your current strength levels. We take the same care when training our clients, in person and virtually. No body is the same and everyone has their own neuromuscular habits and compensations that we make sure to program around and build in exercises to slowly bring the body back into balance.
Work with us:
https://cultivated-change.com/contact-us/
NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC:
https://www.acefitness.org/education-and-resources/lifestyle/find-ace-pro/dwwxx263/alexander-corey/
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