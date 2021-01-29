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Ted Kuntz Vaccines Webinar with Southside Victory Church
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358 views • January 29, 2021
Southside Victory Church in Calgary presentation by Ted Kuntz Jan 24/21
Powerpoint slides available at: https://bit.ly/3aeTpvS
Powerpoint pdf: https://bit.ly/3pvcQqr
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Sign House of Commons Petition: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-th...
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.youtube.com/vaccinechoice...
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/va...
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoic...
Powerpoint slides available at: https://bit.ly/3aeTpvS
Powerpoint pdf: https://bit.ly/3pvcQqr
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Sign House of Commons Petition: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-th...
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can also find our videos on:
https://www.youtube.com/vaccinechoice...
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/va...
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoic...
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