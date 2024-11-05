CTP (S2ENovSpecial1, 20241106) "Better With Time" w/ Robert Ross Music BTS Video

CTP S2EOctSpecial8 NOTES ( listen (Wed Nov 6 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2ENovSpecial1) Better with Time w/ Robert Ross

See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

Better with Time w/ Robert Ross overall theme. But specifically discuss with Robert (Canadian, or as I joke: Canuckian, and originally Australian) Singer/Songwriter Family Values tune: Mamma's Song! And, as well, tune-in to find out what all the following have to do w/ this episode: Vern Gosdin, David Allan Coe, Freddy Fender, Conway Twitty, and George Jones.

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]

Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics; and yes some more on Movies too" TheLibertyBeacon piece





Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece for this Wed. Nov. 6 Show/episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Nov. 9 "No You CAN NOT REST (part 1)" piece for CTP S1E73 Show)

- https://RobertRossMusic.com

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/music-tv-politics/

- https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2024/10/again-yes-again-the-left-democrats-deny-god-2623745.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/press-releases/2024/10/christian-based-bible-full-context-voting-biblically-monologues-plus-people-of-faith-guests-3834420.html

- Initial/early BTS/SP Video (of this S2ENovSpecial1 episode): https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x98kut6

- Later BTS Video on/via (you may already be seeing this instead already on/at) BitChute, Brighteon, Rumble, and YouTube too





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

(S2ENovSpecial1 Audio: 30m 22s Wed Nov 6 2024)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl, Used With Permission Under License ]





