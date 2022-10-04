Dan from iAllegedly talks with Mike Adams about bank freezes, asset protection and financial survival

- Dan and Mike discuss real-world asset protection strategies

- Preparing for the coming BANK FREEZES and bail-ins

- Why a huge stock market correction is inevitable

- Why banks are trying to prevent people from withdrawing funds

- The housing bubble will pop

- Why getting out of debt is the No. 1 most important thing

- Huge buying opportunities will emerge after the markets crater

- The importance of shifting into real, physical assets like gold, silver

- Elements of society are BREAKING, such as county records computer systems

- The importance of having a BUGOUT PLAN for you and your family







