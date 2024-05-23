Create New Account
Mike Benz: How Hunter Biden's involvement in Ukraine Touched on a CIA Op
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Mike Benz Explains How Hunter Biden's Work In Ukraine Touched On A CIA Operation | Mike Benz · Let me make today’s news about the CIA blocking feds from interviewing Hunter’s funders simple: Burisma was being used as a corporate crowbar by the CIA to pry Russia off the gas market. Hunter helped that happen. There. No more mystery.


@MikeBenzCyber

https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1793443954286796896

Keywords
hunter bidenburismabiden crime familyinfluence peddling schememike benzukraine atlantic counsel

