The Uncle Larry Doctrine: Palantir’s New Rival

Palantir is supposed to be the scariest surveillance company on earth. But what happens when someone even more powerful decides to build a quieter version of it?

This video is about how Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of Oracle, used Tony Blair and a “think tank” to do what he couldn’t do himself: outflank Palantir and build a parallel surveillance empire, one that runs through governments, healthcare systems, and post-war reconstruction projects.

If you want the full reporting, the timelines, and the primary sources, everything is in the Substack:

https://thedreydossier.substack.com/

Mirrored - The Drey Dossier

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!