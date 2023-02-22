Glenn’s powerful NATIONAL DIVORCE message ‘I’m keeping the kids’

Glenn Beck
Feb 21, 2023
The far-left has labeled Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a radical once again, this time for her push for a ‘national divorce’ in America. But if THAT is deemed ‘radical,’ then why hasn’t the far-left’s intense push to transform and destroy EVERYTHING we once loved about America ever been labeled the same? In this clip, Glenn gives HIS powerful message on a national divorce. He shows how America’s Democrats have dangerously transformed nearly every sector of society, describes what YOUR Constitutional (and peaceful) duty is as a response, and explains why establishing a strong relationship with God is needed now more than ever. Plus, what it means when Glenn says that if a divorce DOES occur, then conservatives are ‘keeping the kids...’
