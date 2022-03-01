Miles Guo: It is said Putin was furious, he called and urged Xi Jinping to take actions against Taiwan

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3/1/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: It is said Putin was furious, he called and urged Xi Jinping to take actions against Taiwan; As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, instead of rescuing its own people, the CCP has been insanely trying to control public opinion