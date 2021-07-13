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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1675 - Crista Bramlitt - Report on the break in the cold case
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20 views • July 13, 2021
Hudspeth, who lived in the same mobile home park as Crista, a young mother, attacked her in her mobile home. He raped her, before suffocating her. He was connected to the crime over 20 years later by DNA evidence.
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