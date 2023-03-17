READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

73 YOD. Your hands have made me and fashioned me; Give me understanding, that I may learn Your commandments.

74 Those who fear You will be glad when they see me, Because I have hoped in Your word.

75 I know, O LORD, that Your judgments are right, And that in faithfulness You have afflicted me.

76 Let, I pray, Your merciful kindness be for my comfort, According to Your word to Your servant.

77 Let Your tender mercies come to me, that I may live; For Your law is my delight.

78 Let the proud be ashamed, For they treated me wrongfully with falsehood; But I will meditate on Your precepts.

79 Let those who fear You turn to me, Those who know Your testimonies.

80 Let my heart be blameless regarding Your statutes, That I may not be ashamed.

(Ps. 119:73-80 NKJ)