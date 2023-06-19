Create New Account
Benjamin Fulford Update June 16, 2023.
Benjamin Fulford:

‘US kicked the can down the road. Asia power brokers; money has been stopped. System is still crashing.‘

‘100 million people watched Tucker Carlson on Twitter. We have reached a turning point.’

‘Hard questions asking about the military and

Donald Trump.’

‘I’m publicly asking Colonel Douglas Macgregor to get on the phone with his colleagues and get the real military to take action.’

‘Canada’

‘Alberta elected a premier started telling the truth about the vaccines and all the other stuff. Arson and looting happened.’

‘Quebec Military Tribunal showed evidence, vaccines toxic, pcr test fraudulent, etc. Simultaneously massive forest fires, suddenly a news black out in Canada.’

‘England’

‘King Charles has fled to Transylvania without his wife.

Future Vision: Turn this planet into heaven on earth.



researchlongevityrussiansukrainiansalberta premierquebec militarylive longrelease forbidden technologystop environmental construction

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
