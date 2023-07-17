Vaxxed School Teacher Suffered A Sudden Cardiac Arrest In Class And Died 💉 (2023)

Covid BC
July 16, 2023
2023: A teacher suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in class and died.
“A healthcare employee in the ambulance checked the pulse of the teacher but he had already succumbed. The incident shocked the children.”
*All teachers worldwide were required to take the poison injections.
Incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh, India. 🇮🇳
