Vaxxed School Teacher Suffered A Sudden Cardiac Arrest In Class And Died 💉 (2023)
Published 18 hours ago

Covid BC


July 16, 2023


2023: A teacher suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in class and died.


“A healthcare employee in the ambulance checked the pulse of the teacher but he had already succumbed. The incident shocked the children.”


*All teachers worldwide were required to take the poison injections.

Incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh, India. 🇮🇳


#DIEDSUDDENLY 💉


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/D9Xaf0E2GMQh/

