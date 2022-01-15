© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Saw" horror movie on Dark Web by reptilian elites are real but in reality much worse than the movie
Follow
0
Share
Report
219 views • January 15, 2022
The “Saw” horror movies on the dark web by the reptilian elites are real, but in reality they are much worse than the movies. Due to the graphic nature, they are not able to put it on the movies. There are much worse things on the dark web. It is not just sales of children and snuff films and satanic activities and narcotics and top secrets sold. If the End Times hybrid demon people have money to pay the reptilian hybrid Satanist elites, then they can get anything on the dark web, including seeing the people they hate getting mutilated and tortured and killed in these perverted games. They just throw their human meat into the restaurant and supermarket food. When the higher-evolved spiritually-more-mature ascended master “fake good aliens” returned fallen angel devils and their returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar children elites gain control of a civilization, just like in Noah’s Atlantis days and Sodom & Gomorrah days, then evil goes to new high levels. The religious Christian freak hordes and pastors let them take over our human society by redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings and releasing them from the abyss. It was a bloodbath in Noah’s days, when the nephilim and chimera demon spirits were last here, eating the human children and skinning them alive and lesbian raping them, so God judged that old world with Noah’s flood. Each nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO nephilim secret society New Age Wicca witch globalist elite generation has worked very hard to revive that Atlantis 13th Reich nephilim civilization or Nazi 5th Reich NWO. That is why the world is now filled with cannibalism, and gruesome crimes like Draco avatar black nobility family “Jack the Ripper,” and rape of their own New Age Wicca witch Illuminati “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling humans by their reptilian hybrid men and lesbian witches, and pedophilia, and LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiaidan nephilim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking rituals, and dark web child snuff films, and mysterious suicide of dozens of New York police officers who saw Hillary Clinton’s many snuff films on the dark web (which the dumb Western feminist nations’ women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled women say were just suicides from trauma of seeing the video, which shows how dumbed down these End Times wicked generation post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch Satanism nephilim civilization “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” hippy grandchildren have become due to the evil of their hearts). The matriarchal pedophile cannibal witch feminist rulers reptilian hybrid globalist elites are cooking alive with CIA microwave oven weapons us real Christian men who are defending our human girls by speaking out, because the despicable cowardly traitor “women’s head coverings Bible command redefining” “women’s equality” “donation loving” pastors and Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak hordes are hiding in silence and fear. The Holy Spirit in us real Christians is holding back the spirit of the AntiChrist by exposing everything, and holding back the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination mandatory enforcement, and warning the people to repent, by preaching daily sermons without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while under horrific persecutions and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video:
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video:
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.