Supernatural Product Changes, Historical Changes in the Multiverse & Quantum Consciousness w/Christopher Anatra: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #103

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk with Mr. Chris Anatra about his company’s grocery store software system, which recorded Mandela Effects when product names changed on its users and even, the computer programmers. That experience lead Chris to uncovering the metaphysical mystic world of traveling between the multiverse and trying to navigate to the highest version of Earth where Christ Consciousness, parallel realities, and Star Trek is our every day. Chris, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!





For more information about NECS and Mr. Christopher Anatra’s offering: QuantumBusinessman.com





To learn more about Von Galt metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/





