Supernatural Product Changes, Historical Changes in the Multiverse & Quantum Consciousness w/Christopher Anatra: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #103
32 views
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk with Mr. Chris Anatra about his company’s grocery store software system, which recorded Mandela Effects when product names changed on its users and even, the computer programmers. That experience lead Chris to uncovering the metaphysical mystic world of traveling between the multiverse and trying to navigate to the highest version of Earth where Christ Consciousness, parallel realities, and Star Trek is our every day. Chris, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
For more information about NECS and Mr. Christopher Anatra’s offering: QuantumBusinessman.com
Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other video sites. PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms.
https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras
https://rumble.com/c/c-889303
https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/
https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras
https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras
https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras
To learn more about Von Galt metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
#ChrisAnatra, #mandelaeffects, #quantumbusinessman, #NECS, #PowerVsForce, #supernaturalproductchanges, #hasshaasavocados, #stouffersstovestopstuffing, #jifjiffy, #febreezefebreze, #parallelrealities, #ascendedmasters, #christConsciousness, #5thDimension, #Consciousness, #UniversalSpirituality, #MerkabaChakrasPodcast, #VonGalt, #Buddhism, #5DBuddism, #realityshift, #npc, #playernpc, #tulku, #starseeds, #reincarnation
Keywords
meditationchannelingyeshuaconsciousnessmandela effectfrequenciesstar warszenstarseedskung fuyodareincarnation5th dimensionbruce leenew earthbible changesmediumspiritual awakeningchris anatra3rd dimensiontulku childrenbodhidharmaamerican monkyeshuah ben yosefkwan yin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos