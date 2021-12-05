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VACCINE PASSPORT: ENTRY TO GLOBAL DIGITAL ID & TOTALITARIAN DICTATORSHIP
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2638 views • December 05, 2021
Totalitarianism is said to be first and foremost the extreme focusing of surveillance devoted to securing political ends.
Digital vaccine passport may arrive in Massachusetts, multiple other states, Gov. Charlie Baker says
https://www.masslive.com/coronavirus/2021/11/digital-vaccine-passport-may-arrive-in-massachusetts-multiple-other-states-gov-charlie-baker-says.html
Digital vaccine passport may arrive in Massachusetts, multiple other states, Gov. Charlie Baker says
https://www.masslive.com/coronavirus/2021/11/digital-vaccine-passport-may-arrive-in-massachusetts-multiple-other-states-gov-charlie-baker-says.html
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