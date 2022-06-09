The U.S. Pressured Germany and France to Turn Against the Chinese Communist Party

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The Americans do not easily recognize the ability of others, and the Japanese do not recognize you in their hearts because you are economically strong, to be recognized must have strength, this is the constant principle. The collusion of interests between Germany, France and Russia is very complicated, Schulz is a politician who has long been in deep collusion with Russia and the Chinese Communist Party, and the U.S. intelligence services have a clear grasp of his situation