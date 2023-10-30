AMERICAS DAY OF JUDGEMENT HAS ARRIVED!.

AMERICA IS ROUTING FROM WITHIN NOW. THE MIDDLE CLASS IS BEING DESTROYED RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES AS WELL. CRIME IS OFF THE CHARTS AND CORPORATIONS ARE LOCKING UP ALL THEIR PRODUCTS. EVENTUALLY THE CONSUMER WILL HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO ORDER ONLANE IF THE TRUCKS ARE STILL RUNNING. EVENTUALLY, WHAT ONE HAS WILLBE ALL THAT HE OR SHE CAN GET. I HOPE YOU'VE BEEN PREPARING FOR MARTIAL LAW BECAUSE IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE IT WILLBE UPON US. WAKEUP!