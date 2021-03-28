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Today is the GREATEST time to be Alive in History -enjoy life
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200 views • March 28, 2021
Today is the greatest time to be alive as human beings have made progress throughout the eons of time. Be grateful, rather than comparing yourself to others, because if you compare yourself to even John D Rockefeller it from the pastor of the king of Portugal, you're going to come out way ahead, virtually wherever you are in the United States. Show some gratitude.
#gratitude #thanks #comparisons
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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#gratitude #thanks #comparisons
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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