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US market crash imminent, top economist warns - Andrew Ross Sorkin, 60 Minutes, clip
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US market crash imminent, top economist warns
💬 “They [top CEOs] are so nervous about criticizing anything that’s going on with this [Trump] administration,” financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin says.
Sorkin stresses that if confidence disappears, a market crash comes instantly.
💬 “We will have a crash, I just can’t tell you when,” he adds.
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