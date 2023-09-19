Create New Account
X22 Report - Bitcoin Ben-[CBDC] Doesn’t Work,[CB] Trapped,Institutions Accepting Bitcoin,A Revolution Is Coming
X22 Report
Published 19 hours ago

Ben discusses how everything is about to change. The [CB] is trapped with their new currency, it just doesn’t work and they know it. More and more institutions are moving away towards allowing their customers to use Bitcoin. The economic system is changing and changing very quickly, countries are moving away from the Federal Reserve Note which is now setting up new currencies for the world to use. We are now witnessing and economic revolution, this new revolution is going to set the people free and destroy the [CB] system.

