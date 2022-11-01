Create New Account
The Truth Behind the Psyop i, pet goat ii Exposed (DOCUMENTARY)
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 21 days ago

We are the producers of this DOCUMENTARY video, that decodes the animated deep state film. This documentary was uploaded to YouTube on July 07, 2016. But for some strange reason, OUR upload quickly received a copyright strike by "heliofant", the deep state ANIMATION studio, as OTHER YouTube channels were allowed to keep THEIR version of OUR video visible. Apparently, the deep state didn't "LIKE"... the Exposure OUR video provided - because of 'the SOURCE'! - because of 'WHO' is behind the Exposure. That wasn't "their PLAN"... when they released the animation.

You can find the transcript to the entire video on Our website.

For those who want to watch the original full video without commentary.

Our videos on Brighteon, Our Blogs, and Our website are NOT monetized, and We DON'T have a secret "go fund me" or "paypal" account. NONE of Our social media accounts are monetized. The advertizing banners at the bottom of Our videos are automatically put there by Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more FACTS about the Two of Us.

