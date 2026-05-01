My Chemical-Free Garden, on the Cheap!

Links and more info are below, you person looking to garden without chemicals and cheaply, you!





If you have decent topsoil, you can just spade soil over into raised beds/mounds for free, like what I have going on. You don’t have to buy anything or actually build anything!





Plant monarda! I neglected to mention that this is ESSENTIAL to attracting pollinators for me.





Ruth Stout is who I was thinking of, the self-proclaimed “lazy gardener.” I dig that. Get it? I dig it?





Punny.

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Winter sowing guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/winter-sowing-guide-2020





Homesteading books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites





Foraging books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books





Site planning: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/final-thoughts-on-site-planning-and





My cheap yet awesome tiller: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/this-cheap-tiller-is-a-workhorse-i-can%E2%80%99t-believe-it%E2%80%99s-electric





Easy fermenting tutorial: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-probiotics-easy-fermenting-tutorial-for-beginners





Pesto recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-pesto-recipe-ever-substitution-friendly

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