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My Chemical-Free Garden, on the Cheap!
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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Links and more info are below, you person looking to garden without chemicals and cheaply, you!


If you have decent topsoil, you can just spade soil over into raised beds/mounds for free, like what I have going on. You don’t have to buy anything or actually build anything!


Plant monarda! I neglected to mention that this is ESSENTIAL to attracting pollinators for me.


Ruth Stout is who I was thinking of, the self-proclaimed “lazy gardener.” I dig that. Get it? I dig it?


Punny.

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Winter sowing guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/winter-sowing-guide-2020


Homesteading books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites


Foraging books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books


Site planning: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/final-thoughts-on-site-planning-and


My cheap yet awesome tiller: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/this-cheap-tiller-is-a-workhorse-i-can%E2%80%99t-believe-it%E2%80%99s-electric


Easy fermenting tutorial: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-probiotics-easy-fermenting-tutorial-for-beginners


Pesto recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-pesto-recipe-ever-substitution-friendly

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Thank you for being here! Thank you for your support, including your good vibes/ prayers, and sharing this content. You are not alone!


Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nontoxichome

Paypal Tip Jar: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/uniquelyleanna

Substack: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/nontoxichome

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Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


Local Services- Hi, fellow Hoosiers!: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services

Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


This post may contain affiliate links which help to pay associated expenses. Thank you for your support! As an Amazon affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases.


Fair Use Disclaimer:


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

Keywords
gardeninghomesteadingsurvivalfood shortagesmoneyfaminegrowingsaving moneywtshtf
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