Tamara: On The Road To The AntiChrist: The World Is 'The Panic Room' [03.07.2021]

“Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Rules and Law” – Confucius'To a child, signs and symbols emerge in the consciousness prior to an understanding of governing rules. Children see the world in deeply symbolic terms. We teach children through signs and symbols, red means hot, blue means cold, an arrow means to go this way or that, etc.'Note: Again another great video from Tamara.'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - TamaraTamara Desiree Magdalene - @HolySpiritGirl7I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth.You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. majI put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers2,918 views Jul 3, 2021Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua 26.46K subscribers