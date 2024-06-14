Candidate for Worth Township Trustee - Gary Huvaere

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen speaks to Worth Township Trustee Candidate, Gary Huvaere. Gary tells Eileen the different issues that the people of Worth Township are struggling with. Gary also explains different ways to save money in his mission to make Worth Township more Family Friendly.





