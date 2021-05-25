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Ted Turner's Depopulation Agenda People "Not dying is more of a problem, than people dying"
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35 views • May 25, 2021
People Not dying is more of a problem, than people dying says Scientist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SywJ5U0VNx63/
People Not dying is more of a problem, than people dying says Scientist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SywJ5U0VNx63/
Syringe of death by Rima E. Laibow, MD
Published on Apr 30, 2015
This essay exposes four “Cold Hard Facts” – Cold, Hard Fact # 1: Vaccines are not safe: vaccines are dangerous. They are not even tested for safety. Cold, Hard Fact # 2: Vaccines have not eradicated diseases: vaccines spread diseases. Cold, Hard Fact # 3: Flu vaccines do not protect people from flu-related deaths. Cold, Hard Fact # 4: Potential pandemic viral diseases like the Avian Flu do not have safe and effective vaccines to prevent them and there are no drugs to treat them effectively– but good nutrition and natural remedies are useful.
https://issuu.com/lucasbeckett/docs/syringe_of_death
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SywJ5U0VNx63/
People Not dying is more of a problem, than people dying says Scientist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SywJ5U0VNx63/
Syringe of death by Rima E. Laibow, MD
Published on Apr 30, 2015
This essay exposes four “Cold Hard Facts” – Cold, Hard Fact # 1: Vaccines are not safe: vaccines are dangerous. They are not even tested for safety. Cold, Hard Fact # 2: Vaccines have not eradicated diseases: vaccines spread diseases. Cold, Hard Fact # 3: Flu vaccines do not protect people from flu-related deaths. Cold, Hard Fact # 4: Potential pandemic viral diseases like the Avian Flu do not have safe and effective vaccines to prevent them and there are no drugs to treat them effectively– but good nutrition and natural remedies are useful.
https://issuu.com/lucasbeckett/docs/syringe_of_death
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