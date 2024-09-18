BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 18, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
33 views • 7 months ago

Episode 2381 - How many children die from vaccines? -Is the American consumer being slammed with higher prices? -Who benefits on tariffs? -How do they use naked shorts? -How is the biggest drug runner? -Pharmaceutical companies are going to be pushing what next? -Are companies trying to take jobs from the American jobs or are they trying to make profits? -What are FL sheriffs going to start doing to kids that are threatening schools? -How much are air craft carriers costing per day? -What protocol can help with psoriasis and skin irritations? -Why is one of the largest health care centers in Ohio not offering the COVID vaccine to any employees? -Importance of taking care of yourself? -Are processed foods as addictive to a child as alcohol and tobacco to an adult?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
