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June 22 - A HUGE Apology, AZ Audit Updates, Democrats in Full Panic, Prison Location Traffic
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578 views • June 23, 2021
Tonight I have to start out with a huge apology as some information I have talked about in the past has been proven to be nothing more than a huge scam.
I will also go over some more updates form the Arizona Election Audit, how the #CommuRats are in full panic once again and talk a bit about the huge increase in traffic to the prison locations and black sites.
Thanks again for all of your thoughts, prayers, and support!
The Arizona audit has reached another milestone so we will talk about more about that and what’s next.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
I will also go over some more updates form the Arizona Election Audit, how the #CommuRats are in full panic once again and talk a bit about the huge increase in traffic to the prison locations and black sites.
Thanks again for all of your thoughts, prayers, and support!
The Arizona audit has reached another milestone so we will talk about more about that and what’s next.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Keywords
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