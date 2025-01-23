BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We do not need AI We have our God given messenger RNA
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
198 views • 3 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


God made mRNA, messenger RNA, the genetic code of all of life A T C and G, Adenine, Guanine, Thymine, Cytosine. That's all God. The fifth base on that expression of that mRNA, according to your God given genetic code of every sovereign being, is called methylcytosine, and that's the on off switch of your own code in your own chromosomes that are wrapped tightly with insulation of 46 chromosomes in every cell, the code, the expression of that RNA.

The epigenetics on top of the genes is the protection your God gives you in the nucleus of your cells, in the cytoplasms of your cells. That DNA, once it is transcribed, it is written into mRNA, according to God and only God! It is transported into the cytoplasm of the cell. The mRNA of each individual human is this surveillance system, the micro RNA, the small inhibitory RNA, the mRNA that fuels every single process, every single cell in your body, your own god given immune system.

The immune surveillance is the only one we need to tell every nanobot, that would be every poison, 10 to the minus Nine is a nano, we make 10 to the ninth, we make 1 billion. That 1 billion protection, a stem cell from your blood, God given hematopoietic stem cell, for every single nanobot, poison, synthetic or other comes right every single day from your God given hematopoietic blood stem cells that drive the development of the being or the detox of the poison.

No such thing as biohacking. We, the people, started the genetic modification of our food and allowed it to be done to our land, to our air, to our water, in our seas, allowed the poisoning of the food that God gave us for all of life.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/22/2025


ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6ccdfs-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-did-say-using-tools-that-sam-altman-is-providing.html

Keywords
healthnewstruthaimikovitsgod givenmrnaclay clark
