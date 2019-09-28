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Eco India: The hyperlocal farm delivering freshly-harvested, leafy greens right to your doorstep
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26 views • September 28, 2019
Every week, Eco India brings you stories of innovations from across India and Europe, and the people who make them possible. Our top story this week puts the focus on what it takes to run a hyper-local farm in the middle an urban jungle. Using hydroponics, Mumbai-based Herbivore Farms grows leafy greens and delivers it right to your doorstep.
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