The Russian Ministry of Defense immediately responded by carrying out massive, routine strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure supporting its armed forces, following Kiev's drone attacks on Moscow on June 18, 2026. As a result, several extremely destructive impacts on Ukrainian key energy and logistics centers have been reported. In Sumy Region, Geran drones hit at Thermal Power Plant near Akhtyrka on June 18. The precise drone strike instantly burned down the power substation, with thick black smoke rising into the sky, as shown in footage. According to the Ministry of Defense, it was a 110 kV power substation, operated for the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, through which logistics to the border were conducted, now disabled! The operation in Sumy proceeded in sequence, with the Ministry of Defense sharing footage on June 19, showing a Geran drone hitting the "Nova Poshta" logistics center near the city of Sumy. A warehouse where, according to the ministry, UAV and components for armed forces were being sent, stored, and assembled. Russia continued carrying out attacks across Ukrainian Nova Poshta, where Ukrainians themselves openly admitted to which "post" the drones and parts were being sent. The company officially reported: "We buy everything needed for military units - from equipment to UAV... we fund the development of Ukrainian drones."

In Kharkiv Region, footage of target control shows a precise Geran drone strike from above on a power substation in Zolochiv, Bogodukhiv district. The hit struck the open distribution system center – a dazzling flash, the typical pink cloud from a transformer oil explosion, followed by steady flames with a column of black smoke and secondary sparks on the power lines. The site supplies not just the district; it’s a frontline logistics artery in the Kupyansk-Bogodukhiv direction, used for moving equipment, armored vehicles, and Ukrainian armed forces personnel. In the same region on June 20, a storage site for Ukrainian drones and parts used in their manufacturing was destroyed on the northwest outskirts of Kharkiv. The Russian Ministry of Defense released video after the strike by Su-34M fighter jet, which delivered a major blow to Ukrainian forces, wiping out the warehouse along with its production components.

Besides the same thing happened in Sumy and Kharkiv, where the Ministry of Defense is now effectively hunting down trucks carrying fuel in Odessa Region, as they enter refueling stations. The Geran drone accepted Ukrainian challenge by starting to hunt for such energy in the morning in the deep backcountry region of the Saraty area. In the photo, several fuel trucks burned out. Simply puts, the main fuel supply to Ukraine passes through Romania and the Danube ports. And from there, fuel trucks transport it all over the country. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed more than five storage and logistics facilities had been attacked in the past 48 hours and work to deactivate Ukrainian military logistics continued. Meanwhile, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, "Russia will now start carrying out large-scale group attacks on a regular basis. Mere words in response to Kiev's actions are not enough."

-----------------

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!