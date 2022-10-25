X22 Financial Report Ep. 2907a - The Economy Imploding Will Be The Death Blow To [CB]/[WEF] & [D]s

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Ep. 2907a - X22 FINANCIAL REPORT
The Economy Imploding Will Be The Death Blow To [CB]/[WEF] & [D]sBiden is continuing to tell lies about the economy and what he has done. The economy is a complete disaster. The policies that were put into place by the Ds continue to hurt the economy. Trump just debunked the entire climate agenda. DOJ pushing the narrative that bitcoin is used by criminals.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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