Feelings Over Facts

In the UN's new document, entitled "Human Development Report 2022," they complain about how emotionalistic language is being used to discuss scientific issues. This is a reversal from trends starting in the mid-19th Century. The reality is that this coincides with the legalization of propaganda in 2012. Propaganda relies on irrational emotion and usually uses the vocabulary of overblown sentiment.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com