© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prepping with Nootropics and Biohacking [1] The Inevitability of Catastrophe...
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • January 03, 2020
No matter how much gold (or lead) you might have stocked in preparation, you (and maybe those close to you) will fail to survive catastrophe if you are not biologically prepared, if your neurobiology is not resilient. I’ll bring some performance-enhancing Nootropics and immuno-fortifying supplements and biohacks to your attention.
All science references and sources
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1569-prepping-with-nootropics
Infographic https://s3.amazonaws.com/limitless2015/Infographic/Prepping+for+survival+Nootropics+nuclear+radiation+protection+infographic.png
Order
Modafinil https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil
Rhodiola http://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-Aff
Siberian Ginseng https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Eleuthero-LEH
Ashwagandha https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-ND
Piracetam https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-ND
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
All science references and sources
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1569-prepping-with-nootropics
Infographic https://s3.amazonaws.com/limitless2015/Infographic/Prepping+for+survival+Nootropics+nuclear+radiation+protection+infographic.png
Order
Modafinil https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil
Rhodiola http://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-Aff
Siberian Ginseng https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Eleuthero-LEH
Ashwagandha https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Ashwagandha-ND
Piracetam https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-ND
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.