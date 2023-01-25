Ronna Romney Ruins Republicans! Can Mike Lindell Win & Lead RNC?

The Republican party is a criminal racketeering organization that misleads donors.

Steve Stern is here to voice his support for Mike Lindell to be the next head of the Republican National Committee.

If Mike Lindell can overcome the well organized RINO establishment, he will refuse a salary and save the committee money!

Lindell is a Jesus believing Christian whose views are virtuous - unlike Ronna Romney McDaniel’s globo-homo agenda!

