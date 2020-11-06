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Breaking Down the Mechanics of the Oligarch's Great Reset
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45 views • November 06, 2020
In this video, John Bush will share his understanding of how a predator class of oligarchs aims to usher in a fourth industrial revolution where every human on earth is tracked, surveilled, and completely controlled.
In addition to breaking down the problem, John will offer solutions we can engage in to insulate us from the future to come.
Subscribe to the Live Free Now Podcast here - http://livefreenow.show
Resources:
Your Guide to the Great Reset: https://lbry.tv/@corbettreport:0/theg...
Deep dive on how the Great Reset is being rolled out: https://wrenchinthegears.com/
What to do about it - https://livefreenow.show/index.php/20...
In addition to breaking down the problem, John will offer solutions we can engage in to insulate us from the future to come.
Subscribe to the Live Free Now Podcast here - http://livefreenow.show
Resources:
Your Guide to the Great Reset: https://lbry.tv/@corbettreport:0/theg...
Deep dive on how the Great Reset is being rolled out: https://wrenchinthegears.com/
What to do about it - https://livefreenow.show/index.php/20...
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