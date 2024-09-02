Equipping Christians in India to Share the Good News of Jesus With Others - John Meiser

John Meiser was stepping into his shower when he was struck with a serious brain hemorrhage that nearly took his life, and it was only by the miraculous healing of God’s grace that he survived with no adverse effects. This wakeup call prompted him to begin a new faith journey that led him to committing his life to Christ and ministry work, culminating in his current position as the Midwest Regional Director for Mission India. The ministry is focused on planting churches across the country, where hundreds of millions of Indians have never heard the good news of the gospel message. Mission India has planted 225,000 churches thus far, and John’s 21st trip to India is coming up this November. Learn how you can help India be reached with the gospel through prayer and giving.









Hindus have 330 million gods, but most practicing Hindus have never heard of Jesus Christ, the one true God





It is illegal to be a foreign missionary in some places in India and it is one of the most persecuted places in the world for Christians





In some regions in India, there are anti-conversion laws, which means it is illegal to profess faith in Christ





Mission India’s sole focus is to plant churches throughout India and you can help in this endeavor through your financial gifts and prayer









