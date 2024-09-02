Equipping Christians in India to Share the Good News of Jesus With Others - John Meiser

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Meiser was stepping into his shower when he was struck with a serious brain hemorrhage that nearly took his life, and it was only by the miraculous healing of God’s grace that he survived with no adverse effects. This wakeup call prompted him to begin a new faith journey that led him to committing his life to Christ and ministry work, culminating in his current position as the Midwest Regional Director for Mission India. The ministry is focused on planting churches across the country, where hundreds of millions of Indians have never heard the good news of the gospel message. Mission India has planted 225,000 churches thus far, and John’s 21st trip to India is coming up this November. Learn how you can help India be reached with the gospel through prayer and giving.
TAKEAWAYS
Hindus have 330 million gods, but most practicing Hindus have never heard of Jesus Christ, the one true God
It is illegal to be a foreign missionary in some places in India and it is one of the most persecuted places in the world for Christians
In some regions in India, there are anti-conversion laws, which means it is illegal to profess faith in Christ
Mission India’s sole focus is to plant churches throughout India and you can help in this endeavor through your financial gifts and prayer
