X22 Financial Report Ep. 2890a - UN Tells [CB] Stop Raising Rates, Panic, They Never Thought Their Plan Would Be Exposed
271 views
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2890a - Oct 3, 2022

UN Tells [CB] Stop Raising Rates, Panic, They Never Thought Their Plan Would Be ExposedThe Secretary of State Blinken is letting everyone know that since the Nordstream explosion this is a tremendous opportunity for Europe to remove dependence to Russia. How convenient. The Green New Deal would not have worked in Florida. The UN panics and tells The [CB]s to stop raising rates.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
politicsrussiagreen new dealcentral bankfed reservebiden adminx22 financial reportnordstream pipelineun panic

