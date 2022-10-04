X22 Financial Report Ep. 2890a - UN Tells [CB] Stop Raising Rates, Panic, They Never Thought Their Plan Would Be Exposed

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2890a - Oct 3, 2022
UN Tells [CB] Stop Raising Rates, Panic, They Never Thought Their Plan Would Be ExposedThe Secretary of State Blinken is letting everyone know that since the Nordstream explosion this is a tremendous opportunity for Europe to remove dependence to Russia. How convenient. The Green New Deal would not have worked in Florida. The UN panics and tells The [CB]s to stop raising rates.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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