Argentina Wildfires | Greenland Next? World Leaders React to Trump on Venezuela World News 1/11/26
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1453 followers
20 views • 1 day ago

World News Report: Suspected Arson in Argentina has Argentinians upset and afraid of land grabs. An Israeli citizen was caught trying to set fire in the forest. Well, Trump sure makes international relations interesting, from Italy's Meloni, to Putin, Colombia, and even Slovakia... Everyone now has to weigh in on Trump's Venezuelan move and his Greenland threat. Don't worry though, we have more than international land grabs and oil juggernauts to cover on our world news program as we take you around the world for this week's interesting and heartwarming stories around the globe. And so much more! All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/argentina-wild-fires/

Keywords
trumpvenezuelaworld newsitalyconservative newsgreenlandmeloniargentina wildfires
