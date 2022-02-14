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Jan 6th Capitol Magnetic Doors were Opened from Inside by Capitol Police. High Rez.
GalacticStorm
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3253 views • February 14, 2022
Who Opened the Magnetic Doors at East Side of Capitol on Jan. 6? They Were Opened by Someone from the Inside

Who unlocked the magnetic doors on the east side of the Capitol on January 6? When George Tenney first tried to open them, both were locked. Then after he pointed at the doors and said something, the left door opened.

According to this American patriot, who is a US Marine veteran who worked overseas at a US Embassy, the doors on the US Capitol are electronically controlled magnetic locked doors. And someone inside the security booth at the US Capitol opened the doors!

Retired Marine: Now to give you an idea how strong they are, you could tie a chain to the handlebars of the door and tie it onto a truck. And you can take off with the truck and it is probably going to rip the door handles off but it is not going to open that door. The only way those doors can be opened if they want to be opened is from inside a security booth that is also equipped with a magnetic lock.

Retired Marine: If those magnetic locks had been engaged, in other words, if Capitol Police did not want people opening that door. Now I can understand they might say, “We had police outside so we didn’t want to engage them.” If they did not want those magnetic locks open, there is NOTHING, nothing, no person, no group of people, no hundreds of people who could have opened those doors. No one. Unless the Capitol Police wanted those doors open. As soon as those doors were open, I was lifted off my feet. There was a forward momentum.
Keywords
agent provocateurjan 6capitol breachmagnetic doors
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