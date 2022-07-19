Receiving God’s Energy

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When enough people receive the Holy Spirit on Earth, what can we expect?

Join Master Lama Rasaji In This Exciting Segment To Hear About The Body Jesus Was In When He Came Back After His Resurrection And The Covenant He Made With His Father For Those 40 Days.

Listen In To Understand How You Can Receive This Energy Of Christ, Because Otherwise You Are Blocking It!





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 43, The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-43-the-outpouring-of-the-holy-spirit/









☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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