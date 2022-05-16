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Appeal From the Ukrainian 1st Battalion of 1st Company of 115th Brigade - "We Cannot Carry Out The Orders" - 051522
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410 views • May 16, 2022
Another appeal of the Ukrainian soldiers. 115 brigade is making the appeal
A brief retelling:
There is no way to follow orders. The evil enemy, with the help of an irresistible force, knocked us out of the positions we occupied from April 19 to May 3. We were forced to flee to the rear, because the General Staff had not prepared a reserve position. We cannot perform combat missions due to our low moral and psychological state.
A brief retelling:
There is no way to follow orders. The evil enemy, with the help of an irresistible force, knocked us out of the positions we occupied from April 19 to May 3. We were forced to flee to the rear, because the General Staff had not prepared a reserve position. We cannot perform combat missions due to our low moral and psychological state.
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